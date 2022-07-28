Contact Troubleshooters
‘All clear’, police say bomb threat at Walmart and Sam’s Club is over

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Police have given the all clear for the bomb threat at the Walmart and Sam’s Club in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department’s Facebook, both stores have been cleared and everything is safe. Both stores will resume normal operations shortly.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests at this time.

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that was made at the Clarksville Walmart and Sam’s Club stores on Veterans Parkway Thursday.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, a bomb threat was called into the Walmart around 2:30p.m.. Management at Walmart and Sam’s Club decided to evacuate their buildings.

Along with CPD, LMPD’s Bomb Squad is working on this investigation.

Residents are asked to avoid this area.

