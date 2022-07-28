The Bradley Caraway trial begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After six years, the Bradley Caraway trial started with opening statements Wednesday.

Caraway is being charged with murder, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident after a rollover crashed killed former U-of-L cheerleader Shanae Moorman.

Today the prosecution and defense started making their case. The attorneys have had years to prepare what they will present to the jury.

The focus of the trial will center on who was driving the car when it crashed.

“1, 2, 3. Oh my God.”

That was from the body cam footage from the officers who were at the scene of the crash. They were lifting the car off of Moorman.

The prosecution played the video for the jury.

“It’s on top of her. Is it bad? It’s bad,” the officers in the video said.

“That is how Shanae Moorman died. Alone, underneath a car, in the grass, in a ditch,” said Lindsay Porter, the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney to the jury.

Moorman and Caraway met each other for the first time just after midnight on August 6 of 2016. They left in Caraway’s car, and a few hours later, they crashed.

When police got there, Caraway was nowhere to be found.

Hours later the same officer who told Moorman’s parents she was killed, found Caraway walking down the interstate without a shirt and shoes.

He also had fresh cuts and bruises.

The J-Town police officer who found Caraway was questioned as a witness, along and Moorman’s mother, Shawne Moorman.

“There’s so many words I could describe Shanae. Full of life. Loved life. Everybody loved her,” Shawne Moorman said.

Both arguments centered around who was driving the car that night.

The prosecution outlined all of the experts they will call to the witness stand to prove Caraway was driving.

They claim Caraway’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .180, about two and a quarter over the legal limit.

The defense claims none of the blood or DNA found near the passenger seat belonged to Moorman.

“All of that blood and DNA in the passenger area belonged to Mr. Caraway,” said Defense Attorney David Lambertus.

Lambertus says Caraway was charged before any of the evidence was sent to the Kentucky Police crime lab.

He read from a medical report from the night of the crash, where Caraway denied he was driving.

“He stated he thinks he remembers being in an Uber, but states it’s hard to remember. And says the Uber driver was in his car.”

The trial will start back up Thursday and is expected to take about two weeks.

If convicted, Caraway faces at least 20 years in prison.

