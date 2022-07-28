Clarksville police investigating a bomb threat at Walmart and Sam's Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating a bomb threat that was made at the Clarksville Walmart and Sam’s Club stores on Veterans Parkway Thursday.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, a bomb threat was called into the Walmart around 2:30p.m.. Management at Walmart and Sam’s Club decided to evacuate their buildings.

Along with CPD, LMPD’s Bomb Squad is working on this investigation.

Residents are asked to avoid this area.

