Day 2 of Bradley Caraway trial includes testimony from driver who watched deadly wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Testimony entered its second day in the trial for Bradley Caraway, the man accused of killing a former UofL cheerleader in car wreck.

Back in 2016, police said Bradley Caraway was driving his 2014 Honda sedan under the influence of alcohol.

In the car with him was former UofL Cheerleader Shanae Moorman, whom he’d met earlier in the night.

Moorman died when the car crashed and rolled over.

On Thursday we heard from a man who says he was driving near them when it happened.

“I saw the brake lights go on,” said James Smalley, who was on his way home early that morning, “and it looked like the car went up in the air and kind of turned at almost a right angle.”

Under cross examination from the defense, Smalley reiterated how that night resonated with him.

“Nothing dramatic at this point. Is that fair to say?” asked defense attorney David Lambertus.

“I would say it was dramatic, it frightened me,” Smalley responded.

Prosecution also alluded to pictures from the night of the wreck as the lead investigator from LMPD, Officer Clarence Beauford, took the stand.

After miscalculating where the car went off the road, officers returned to the scene to take more pictures.

Those actions were enough for Lambertus to try to cast some doubt on the investigation.

“I’m not trying to be cruel about it, but they got it all wrong,” said Lambertus.

Officer Beauford was on scene that day.

Body cam footage shows his interaction with a shirtless Caraway who asks repeatedly if he can go home.

“No you can’t go home,” Beauford responds.

The prosecution called several expert witnesses to the stand Thursday.

More are expected to testify during the trial over the next two weeks.

Caraway faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.