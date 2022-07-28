Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

We will continue to update this list as we find more ways to donate.

Here’s how to get involved:

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established this fund to help those impacted by flooding. All proceeds will go to flood victims. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

New Frontier Outfitters: The clothing brand, which is Morehead-based, is partnering with Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to raise money. The “Eastern Kentucky Strong” shirts are available now on their website for $20.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Kentucky American Red Cross: The nonprofit organization is taking donations for eastern Kentucky’s recovery.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Aspire Appalachia: You can donate via PayPal at paypal@aspireappalachia.org. They said to be sure to indicate your donation is for July 2022 flood relief.

Kentucky Horse Council/Kentucky Department of Agriculture: With power outages and people displaced from their homes, the Commissioner and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture are accepting donations to help those in need. The collection site is at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A, Frankfort, KY, 40601. They’re taking donations 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday through Aug. 5.

The Better Business Bureau is reminding people that scammers often taken advantage of these types of situations, and to always make sure your donations are going to a legitimate charity or non-profit.

Kentucky State Police is responding to the areas of eastern Kentucky that are affected. Due to a high volume of calls, they’re asking to only dial 911 if you have an emergency. They provided these numbers for other needs:

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties , contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties , contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties , contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties , contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127

If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131

You can also report a missing loved one by sending an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

Your name (first, last)

Your phone number

Missing loved ones name (first, last)

Missing loved ones county of residence

Missing loved ones description (gender, age, race, etc.)

Missing loved ones home address, and phone number (if known).

