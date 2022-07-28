FORECAST: A break from the rain before more active weather returns

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry Thursday with afternoon heat and humidity

More rain arrives overnight and into Friday

Cooler and drier to start the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re seeing a bit of a break in the rain across WAVE Country, which will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. With the high humidity, it will feel much hotter and muggier.

Showers and storms pick back up by the late afternoon hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms push into the region tonight. Localized flooding is possible in areas that have already seen significant amounts of rain. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

As the cold front moves south Friday, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Most of the rain looks to move out by the afternoon but some additional downpours could be seen across Kentucky. Highs will max out in the low 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as temperatures slide into the 60s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.