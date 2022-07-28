Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A break from the rain before more active weather returns

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Mainly dry Thursday with afternoon heat and humidity
  • More rain arrives overnight and into Friday
  • Cooler and drier to start the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re seeing a bit of a break in the rain across WAVE Country, which will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. With the high humidity, it will feel much hotter and muggier.

Showers and storms pick back up by the late afternoon hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms push into the region tonight. Localized flooding is possible in areas that have already seen significant amounts of rain. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

As the cold front moves south Friday, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Most of the rain looks to move out by the afternoon but some additional downpours could be seen across Kentucky. Highs will max out in the low 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as temperatures slide into the 60s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, July 28, 2022

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
1 killed in secondary I-65 crash as police investigate initial crash
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, July 28, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/21
StormTalk!
Goode Weather Blog 7/20
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19