FORECAST: Morning downpours followed by afternoon sun

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH along/south of Parkways until 11 AM

RAIN CHANCES: Rounds of rain through Friday

WEEKEND: Trending drier Saturday with rain chances returning Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms early this morning (mainly across Kentucky), there looks to be a lull in the rain in the afternoon. With some sunshine expected today, highs look to climb to near 90°.

Additional showers and thunderstorms push into the region tonight. Localized flooding is possible in areas that have already seen significant amounts of rain. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

As the cold front moves south Friday, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Most of the rain looks to move out by the afternoon but some additional downpours could be seen across Kentucky. Highs will max out in the low 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow night as temperatures slide into the 60s.

Saturday looks quiet but cloudy across the region; a few downpours could be seen across southern Kentucky depending on the location of the front. Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday as the front pushes back north.

