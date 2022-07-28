FORECAST: Showers and storms return tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and storms build in gradually through tonight

Tomorrow’s cold front will keep rain chances for the first half of Friday

Better weather Saturday, wet pattern returns Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another wave of showers and storms push into the area overnight with pockets of heavy rain possible at times. These showers will carry over into early Friday morning.

As a cold front moves through the area, this will help keep showers and storms in the forecast for Friday. Most of the rain that falls will happen during the first half of the day, with a much drier afternoon and evening anticipated.

We dry things out Friday night with only a few lingering clouds expected. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds Saturday as temperatures remain on the cooler side, warming only into the low to mid 80s.

A slim chance of a stray shower or two is possible, mainly for our Kentucky counties.

