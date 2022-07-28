Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Showers and storms return tonight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered showers and storms build in gradually through tonight
  • Tomorrow’s cold front will keep rain chances for the first half of Friday
  • Better weather Saturday, wet pattern returns Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another wave of showers and storms push into the area overnight with pockets of heavy rain possible at times. These showers will carry over into early Friday morning.

As a cold front moves through the area, this will help keep showers and storms in the forecast for Friday. Most of the rain that falls will happen during the first half of the day, with a much drier afternoon and evening anticipated.

We dry things out Friday night with only a few lingering clouds expected. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds Saturday as temperatures remain on the cooler side, warming only into the low to mid 80s.

A slim chance of a stray shower or two is possible, mainly for our Kentucky counties.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, July 28, 2022

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
1 killed in secondary I-65 crash as police investigate initial crash
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, July 28, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/21
StormTalk!
Goode Weather Blog 7/20
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19