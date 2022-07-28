Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency after EKY flooding

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday morning after historic flash flooding hit Eastern Kentucky.

“I also want to tell the people of Eastern Kentucky that we are going to be there for them. You are important and we want to help. This is what we do as Kentuckians – we help each other out,” said Beshear.

Eight Kentucky counties have declared states of emergency: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Lee, Letcher, Owsley, Pike and Magoffin.

During his 12:30 p.m. update, Beshear said families who are missing loved ones in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties should call the local state police post rather than calling 911. The KSP Post’s phone number is (606) 435-6069.

“If it is busy, keep calling,” said Beshear. “They are getting a lot of calls because of what they do and the amount of damage that is out here. No matter how long it takes you to get through, we need the name of your loved one and that information.”

Governor Beshear has also mobilized the National Guard, which will have several vehicles capable of driving through the flood waters to deliver supplies and rescue people who are stranded.

“I’m asking everyone to pray. There are a lot of people out there who need help and are very scared right now. And we’re doing the very best we can to reach each and every one of them,” Gov. Beshear said.

