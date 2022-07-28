Governor Andy Beshear launches Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - During his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear assured Eastern Kentuckians help is on the way.

Several inches of rain early Thursday morning led to significant flooding across the region.

Flooding in Hindman, Ky. (WYMT)

“We’re going to be there for them today,” Beshear said. “We’re going to be there for them once they’re safe and when they’re thinking of what’s next as well.”

The Governor said the state is launching a Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“The one and two things that we’re going to need are water and cleaning supplies,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already got a lot of water ordered and going out there, but people are going to need more as their systems are going to be shut down.”

Beshear said donations can be made on the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund website.

“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything. I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today, we’re giving everyone that opportunity to help through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.”

The website is linked here.

Donations can be made online, and there are steps on the website about how to pay with a check.

Several Eastern Kentucky counties have declared states of emergency following severe flooding.

There are several emergency shelters open in the region. You can find those here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.