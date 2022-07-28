Contact Troubleshooters
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen celebrating 40 years

The festivities will go on now until Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen's birthday on August 2.
The festivities will go on now until Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen’s birthday on August 2.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen is inviting the public to join its celebration for turning 40.

The festivities will go on now until Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen’s birthday on August 2. All locations are offering 40 percent off its signature Birthday Cake Ice Cream.

Rewards members will also have the chance to win a free slice of pie every week for an entire year.

When the eatery officially reaches 40 years on August 2, the Highlands neighborhood store will give away a free birthday gift to the first 40 customers when it opens at 10 a.m.

You can follow Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen on Facebook.

