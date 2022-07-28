‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 19 months after a Louisville woman was found shot and killed in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood, a man has been indicted for murder in her death.

Mahlon Harris, 24, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on two counts of murder, one count of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and one count of a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

Mahlon Harris, 24, was indicted by a grand jury for the shooting death of a Louisville woman found dead on New Year's Eve of 2020. (Courtesy: KY Dept of Corrections)

The charges are connected to the shooting deaths of Antonia Lucas, 21, and Daniel Key Jr., 23, who were found shot inside a car in the 700 block of Lampton Street before the sun came on New Year’s Eve 2020.

“A person that worked at the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office gave me a call and shared that information with me,” Lucas’ mother told WAVE News Wednesday. “I don’t think there’s anything that you could tell me that would make me feel better, or have forgiveness in my heart for this individual. I don’t forgive you, I never will forgive you, and that’s just the way I will always feel about this.”

Harris’s charges come roughly 19 months after Lucas’ death.

Her mother told WAVE News that waiting for answers was emotionally draining and cost her dozens of sleepless nights.

“To know that this person decided to play God and cheat her out of the rest of her life, I just want to face that person and face the maximum amount of time in prison that he’s supposed to get,” she said.

Her mother said Lucas worked two jobs at General Electric and UPS and owned her own balloon-decorating business while attending the University of Louisville.

Lucas’ family has been vocal since her death, constantly posting her picture to social media while continuing to ask for answers.

In the middle of the investigation, the Louisville Metro Police detective assigned to Lucas’ case was fired, accused of threatening to kill the other members of the homicide unit. The department was forced to reassign Lucas’ case, but still had not reassigned five of the 17 cases he was investigating as of May 2022.

However, Wednesday was a step towards justice for this grieving mother, who told WAVE News she will always carry her daughter’s memory with her.

“She’s always with me,” Lucas’ mother said. “I just want a piece of her with me at all times and I just try to make sure she’s with me. There’s not a moment I don’t think about my child. She was cheated out of being a mother. She was cheated out of being a college graduate. She was everything to us, everything to my family. She was the light of everything she ever put herself into.”

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

