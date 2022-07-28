Jack Harlow returns to Louisville to compete in celebrity kickball tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow is making a hometown return to participate in a celebrity kickball tournament benefiting Louisville nonprofits.

Louisville hip hop group The Homies announced on social media Harlow would be participating in its 3rd annual celebrity kickball tournament, taking place on Aug. 10 at Jim Patterson Baseball Stadium.

The Homies said this will be Harlow’s second year performing in the celebrity tournament which benefits Norton Children’s Hospital and AMPED Louisville.

The group is currently on tour with Harlow in Australia and New Zealand.

More celebrities for the kickball tournament are expected to be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

