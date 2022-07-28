JCPS hosts new teacher orientation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 200 new Jefferson County Public Schools teachers got their last round of training ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That includes experienced teachers who are new to the district, as well as people who are new to teaching altogether.

Genaro Pamatz is one of those new teachers. Pamatz said he’s excited, but a little bit nervous about his first year teaching English as a Second Language at Farnsley Middle School.

Pamatz said his motivation is all the teachers he had growing up. “I realize that I want to be one of those role models and I want to be someone who is remembered, and I hope that I can make that big of an impact.”

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was thrilled to see so many new faces, especially as school districts around the country are dealing with a teacher shortage.

Dr. Pollio couldn’t give an exact number on how many more teachers are needed, but said the district is getting creative.

“We don’t have the luxury that we’ve had before of having resource teachers who may be supporting teachers outside of the classroom not teaching. So, we’re having to look at those types of things, possibly collapse classes,” Dr. Pollio said. “We still have a number of vacancies that we’re having to deal with.”

The first official day for JCPS teachers will be August 8. Students will return on August 10.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.