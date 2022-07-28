Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS hosts new teacher orientation

JCPS welcomed teachers who are new to the district and new to teaching altogether.
JCPS welcomed teachers who are new to the district and new to teaching altogether.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 200 new Jefferson County Public Schools teachers got their last round of training ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That includes experienced teachers who are new to the district, as well as people who are new to teaching altogether.

Genaro Pamatz is one of those new teachers. Pamatz said he’s excited, but a little bit nervous about his first year teaching English as a Second Language at Farnsley Middle School.

Pamatz said his motivation is all the teachers he had growing up. “I realize that I want to be one of those role models and I want to be someone who is remembered, and I hope that I can make that big of an impact.”

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was thrilled to see so many new faces, especially as school districts around the country are dealing with a teacher shortage.

Dr. Pollio couldn’t give an exact number on how many more teachers are needed, but said the district is getting creative.

“We don’t have the luxury that we’ve had before of having resource teachers who may be supporting teachers outside of the classroom not teaching. So, we’re having to look at those types of things, possibly collapse classes,” Dr. Pollio said. “We still have a number of vacancies that we’re having to deal with.”

The first official day for JCPS teachers will be August 8. Students will return on August 10.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
1 killed in secondary I-65 crash as police investigate initial crash
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified

Latest News

Man found assaulted dies from injuries
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: A break from the rain before more active weather returns
Gov. Beshear flooding update
Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency after EKY flooding
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified