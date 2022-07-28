Kitten causes commotion at Louisville Bats game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A kitten caused some commotion at the Louisville Bats game on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Video of the incident was posted Tuesday night on the team’s Twitter page, stating “We’ve got a kitten warming up in the pen!”

The kitten got onto the field during the third inning and took off past the Bats dugout.

Eventually, players got the cat corralled to the applause of fans. The cat was ok, but was none too pleased to leave the ballpark.

