Lightning strike determined as cause of nightclub fire, officials confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire investigators have determined a fire that damaged an adult entertainment facility early Monday morning was caused by a lightning strike.

According to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the preliminary cause of the fire at Deja Vu on Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave. was determined based off witness statements, surveillance footage and fire burn patterns.

Louisville Fire shared pictures of the scene moments before crews responded showing lightning strike near the facility.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:46 a.m. Monday where crews found flames coming from the upper floor of the building.

Video from Louisville Fire Department of the July 25, 2022 fire at Deja Vu.

Six people were found inside the building who were unaware it had caught fire. Firefighters helped the people exit the building safely, Cooper said.

Louisville Fire confirmed the fire was placed under control in around 75 minutes with 30 firefighters on scene.

Arson investigators continue their investigation.

