Local authors host reading focused on their experiences with incarceration Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I think the challenge is to get these stories out so that communities don’t have to hide in the shadows,” said author Shelton McElroy. “Instead we take the power of these stories and use them for multiplicity of opportunities to prevent others from going in, to help to heal the hurts and the wounds from those that have had the experiences, and to really shed a light on the system as a whole.”

McElroy is one of several authors collaborating on a project called Tracing Grout Lines in Cinder Blocks. They all tell their stories about incarceration, whether their own time in prison or close family members.

Cheketa Tinsley spent several stints behind bars. She says her worst experience was in a juvenile detention center.

“The way that I write I will, you’re gonna smell the room, hear every creak in the floor. Sometimes it’s hard to get to the end for me. what I consider my writer’s block is not knowing when to stop,” said Tinsley.

McElroy earned his college degree while in prison and now teaches in that very same program. He says writing about his experiences is not easy.

“I’ve written a lot of content and I continue to write a lot of content but this is content about my life. This is a space that I saw homicides happen before my eyes in these spaces. As I graphically illustrate that on paper I have to come to a therapeutic place inside of myself to release that to the public,” said McElroy.

They are writing the book in collaboration with the Louisville Story Program. They help people in under-represented communities tell their stories and become published authors.

The group is hosting a reading and Q&A at the Muhammad Ali Center Thursday night at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

