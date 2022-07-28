Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Local authors host reading focused on their experiences with incarceration Thursday

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I think the challenge is to get these stories out so that communities don’t have to hide in the shadows,” said author Shelton McElroy. “Instead we take the power of these stories and use them for multiplicity of opportunities to prevent others from going in, to help to heal the hurts and the wounds from those that have had the experiences, and to really shed a light on the system as a whole.”

McElroy is one of several authors collaborating on a project called Tracing Grout Lines in Cinder Blocks. They all tell their stories about incarceration, whether their own time in prison or close family members.

Cheketa Tinsley spent several stints behind bars. She says her worst experience was in a juvenile detention center.

“The way that I write I will, you’re gonna smell the room, hear every creak in the floor. Sometimes it’s hard to get to the end for me. what I consider my writer’s block is not knowing when to stop,” said Tinsley.

McElroy earned his college degree while in prison and now teaches in that very same program. He says writing about his experiences is not easy.

“I’ve written a lot of content and I continue to write a lot of content but this is content about my life. This is a space that I saw homicides happen before my eyes in these spaces. As I graphically illustrate that on paper I have to come to a therapeutic place inside of myself to release that to the public,” said McElroy.

They are writing the book in collaboration with the Louisville Story Program. They help people in under-represented communities tell their stories and become published authors.

The group is hosting a reading and Q&A at the Muhammad Ali Center Thursday night at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
1 killed in secondary I-65 crash as police investigate initial crash
Several videos posted to social media show people parked, doing donuts and racing on popular...
‘We don’t want that stigma:’ Car Club Presidents speak out against weekend street racing on I-264
Dagan Boring, 24.
Man accused of killing Ky. woman in Florida

Latest News

Amazon may be planning another Prime Day event. Also, Humana's profits are up 20 percent over...
Your Money: Humana streamlines, Best Buy profits, Another Prime Day?, Google delays cookie blocking
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Morning downpours followed by afternoon sun
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later