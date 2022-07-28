Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley

LMPD officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South 35th Street...
LMPD officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South 35th Street Monday night.(Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives are investigating the overnight death of a man found shot in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3 a.m. on a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the victim, an adult man, had already died.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case. LMPD asks anyone with information to call the department’s anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

