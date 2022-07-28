Man found assaulted dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the death of a man who was assaulted in the Germantown neighborhood was the result of a homicide.

LMPD officers were called to the 1100 block of E. St. Catherine St. around 5:30 p.m. by an EMS crew called to treat the victim. The man was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

LMPD Homicide is investigating the man’s death. If you have information that can help, call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

