Norton Audubon Hospital celebrates facility dog’s birthday

Employees at Norton Audubon Hospital celebrated their favorite co-worker Thursday, Henry, their facility dog.

Thursday was Henry’s 8th birthday and over 100 employees gathered to have a birthday paw-ty!

Henry began his career at Norton at just one and half years old with Chaplain Matthew Eddleman at Norton Audubon Hospital. Over the years Henry has become everyone’s favorite around the campus, visiting co-workers and patients all across the hospital.

Facility dogs and therapy dogs are part of the “Heal, Dog, Heal” program at Norton Healthcare and are funded by the Norton Healthcare Foundation.

