Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Audubon Hospital celebrates facility dog’s birthday

Thursday was Henry’s 8th birthday and over 100 employees gathered to have a birthday paw-ty!
Thursday was Henry’s 8th birthday and over 100 employees gathered to have a birthday paw-ty!(Norton Healthcare)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at Norton Audubon Hospital celebrated their favorite co-worker Thursday, Henry, their facility dog.

Thursday was Henry’s 8th birthday and over 100 employees gathered to have a birthday paw-ty!

Henry began his career at Norton at just one and half years old with Chaplain Matthew Eddleman at Norton Audubon Hospital. Over the years Henry has become everyone’s favorite around the campus, visiting co-workers and patients all across the hospital.

You can check out what Henry does on a day-to-day basis by following him on his Facebook page.

Facility dogs and therapy dogs are part of the “Heal, Dog, Heal” program at Norton Healthcare and are funded by the Norton Healthcare Foundation.

To learn more about the “Heal, Dog, Heal” program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Bradley Caraway on day two of trial.
Day 2 of Bradley Caraway trial includes testimony from driver who watched deadly wreck
Minority owned business incubators AMPED, Story, receive donation from JP Morgan Chase
Minority owned business incubators AMPED, Story, receive donation from JP Morgan Chase
JCPS appeals board holds hearing on controversial ‘Gender Queer’ memoir
JCPS appeals board holds hearing on controversial ‘Gender Queer’ memoir
In recent weeks, the school district congratulated 11 new principals. Five of the principals...
Why did Facebook delete JCPS posts congratulating new black principals?