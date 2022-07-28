Contact Troubleshooters
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding

Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A second person has been found dead after record rains swamped the St. Louis region earlier this week, police said.

A man’s body was found Wednesday about a mile from his abandoned tractor-trailer truck, which appeared to have been submerged in floodwaters that hit the area, the Hazelwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers found no evidence of foul play on the man’s body, police said, and an autopsy was to be performed to determine his exact cause of death. His name has not been released.

Flash flooding spread across St. Louis with the Pacific Northwest bracing for hot weather. (CNN, KMOV, KPTV, ST LOUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT, CAL FIRE, VICTORRIA ADAM)

Another man was found dead Tuesday in St. Louis after his car was covered in more than 8 feet of water. The city’s medical examiner identified him Thursday as 60-year-old Kumsa Heyi, of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said the rain that began early Tuesday was the most prolific in the St. Louis metropolitan area since records began in 1874. More than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain were recorded in parts of St. Charles County, and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) fell elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The area received about 25% of its normal yearly rainfall in about 12 hours, the weather service said, and the 7.68 inches (19.51 centimeters) that fell in just six hours surpassed the normal amount of rain for July and August combined.

