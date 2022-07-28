Superchefs in the Highlands closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Superchefs restaurant located in the Highlands is closing Thursday.

Superchefs took to Facebook with the announcement in June stating they will be closing the Highlands location but will be opening a new one a later date. The location is still to be determined.

There is no word on the new location or when they will be reopening their doors.

To stay up-to-date with Superchefs you can follow them on Facebook.

