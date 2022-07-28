Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect arrested and arraigned in gun store robberies

He entered a not guilty plea and is his bond was set for $50,000.(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglary after allegedly robbing two gun stores. One on Garland Avenue and one on Dixie Highway.

According to the arrest report, Dairon Finisson, 18, was arraigned Thursday for two charges of burglary. Finisson entered a not guilty plea and is his bond was set for $50,000.

On July 17, Finisson entered the gun store on Garland Avenue with five others and stole 26 different firearms and handguns. Then on July 20, Finisson entered Alpha Guns and stole 14 other firearms.

Guns were recovered shortly after the first robbery and surveillance video was recovered as well.

If Finisson’s bond is posted he will be eligible for home incarceration program.

He is set to be back in court in August.

