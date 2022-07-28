Why did Facebook delete JCPS posts congratulating new black principals?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions about racial bias persist after Facebook deleted JCPS posts honoring new black principals.

In recent weeks, the school district congratulated 11 new principals. Five of the principals are black and all five saw their posts deleted by Facebook.

Posts for the white principals were allowed to remain.

“And when the picture was taken down,” new W.E.B. Dubois principal Monica Hunter said. “When the accolades were taken down, it robbed me of that moment to celebrate and be excited about what I had planned to do with our scholars because it was just that moment the celebration stopped.”

“All they said was your posts violate community standards on spam. That’s it,” Carolyn Callahan, JCPS Chief of Communications said. “So we could never get any other message from them on what exactly that meant. What we could’ve done differently. We never got that response.”

A message from Facebook on the JCPS page said, “We have these standards to prevent things like false advertising, fraud and security breaches. If your content goes against our Community Standards again, your account may be restricted or disabled. You can disagree with the decision if you think we got it wrong.”

JCPS said the affected posts have since been restored.

A Meta spokesperson responded to a request for comment and said, “These posts were mistakenly removed by our automated system. We sincerely regret the error and are looking into how it happened.”

