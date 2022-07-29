Contact Troubleshooters
Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward Eastern Kentucky flood relief

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the devastating flash floods in Eastern Kentucky, organizations are coming together to provide the community with ways to donate and help those affected.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday the rising death toll from floods is currently 16.

DONATION LINKS:

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. Cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, are being accepted at the Lexington office located at 2260 Executive Dr.

