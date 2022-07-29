Beshear: Leave Eastern Ky. rescue efforts to professionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As historic flooding devastates parts of Eastern Kentucky, emergency personnel are getting a clearer picture of the situation.

The deadly floodwater has already claimed at least 16 lives, and Gov. Andy Beshear said that number will rise.

Beshear is working with FEMA Director Deanne Criswell to figure out the best plan of action.

The two of them took a helicopter tour over the affected areas Friday after President Joe Biden approved Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky.

Beshear said many streets and neighborhoods are still unreachable by car.

In regard to stories of people driving cross-state to help, the governor was asked if that’s the best way people can help.

“We’re going to need volunteers for a lot, but we’re going to need them in the days and weeks to come,” Beshear explained. “That’s one of the challenges. The whole world wants to help the day it’s happening and the day after.”

Beshear added that during the search and rescue phase, it needs to be done by professionals. If someone wants to take part, they should coordinate it first with local rescue teams as to not put themselves in danger.

In the meantime, Beshear said people can collect supplies and when it’s safe, get it to the shelters in Eastern Kentucky.

He said water and cleaning supplies will be what’s needed most.

A relief fund has also been set up to help the families in need: TeamEKYFLoodReliefFund.ky.gov.

If any of your loved ones are missing, call Kentucky State Police Post 13 at (606) 435-6069.

