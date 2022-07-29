Buy Local Fair returns to Louisville full force since 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Independent Business Alliance’s annual Buy Local Fair is making its return to the city after a three-year hiatus.

The Fair will be held Saturday, July 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature more than 100 booths from local businesses, artists, and community organizations, according to a release.

Admission to the event is free, and parking is $6 in advance or $8 at the gate. Bicycle parking is free, the release said.

Attendees can enjoy food from local eateries and can watch a cooking competition at 2 p.m. featuring local chefs using local ingredients.

