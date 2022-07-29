Contact Troubleshooters
Clarksville Starbucks workers win 14-1 in historic union victory

The Clarksville location is the second in the Louisville metro area and the first in Indiana to...
The Clarksville location is the second in the Louisville metro area and the first in Indiana to join the Starbucks Workers United movement.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Starbucks workers from the Veterans Parkway location in Clarksville had the National Labor Relations Board count their ballots in a union representation election Friday.

The workers petitioned the board for a representation election back in May and Friday they won in a landslide victory of 14 to 1.

According to the release, this location was the second in the Louisville metro area and the first in Indiana to join the Starbucks Workers United movement.

In their initial letter to local management and CEO Howard Schultz, workers at the Veterans Parkway café expressed their motivations for unionizing:

“We simply seek to be treated as equal partners, in action and not just in word. We seek the freedom to nurture and improve the workplace we have all worked so hard to keep running. The ability to enjoy a safe and thriving standard of living, not to have our entire lives dictated by people with absolute authority over our continued access to life saving benefits you provide. To be seen, and treated, as human.”

Howard Schultz, CEO

After this landslide victory, the workers celebrated the achievement and shared how this has been such a bonding experience.

“This has been such a bonding experience and has created such strong ties between coworkers and friends,” Daniel Willoughby, worker at the Veterans Parkway Starbuck said. “It’s such a good feeling to be on the right side of history in support of workers rights. It’s been a long and strenuous process but it has been so worth it.”

You can follow Starbucks Workers United on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

