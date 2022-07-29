FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect for parts of WAVE Country

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH is in effect roughly along/south of the BG/WK Parkways through 7am Monday

STRONG T-STORMS: Possible late Monday/Monday Night

VERY HUMID: Tuesday through Thursday…pushing the heat index to around 105° in the afternoons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The most widespread rain will take place this morning, becoming more scattered into the afternoon.

Even a few sun breaks possible. Use caution with the rainfall rates fairly high today.

We will keep the scattered thunderstorm risk into the night with again, any downpours capable of producing localized heavy rainfall.

Another cold front will approach on Monday. As it does so, a period of showers and thunderstorms look likely late.

Some could be on the strong side with heavy rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms during Monday evening, fading more to the south later that night.

