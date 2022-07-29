Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Flood Watch in effect for parts of WAVE Country

Rain moves in during the overnight hours with a few heavy downpours possible.
Rain moves in during the overnight hours with a few heavy downpours possible.(WKYT)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH is in effect roughly along/south of the BG/WK Parkways through 7am Monday
  • STRONG T-STORMS: Possible late Monday/Monday Night
  • VERY HUMID: Tuesday through Thursday…pushing the heat index to around 105° in the afternoons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The most widespread rain will take place this morning, becoming more scattered into the afternoon.

Even a few sun breaks possible. Use caution with the rainfall rates fairly high today.

We will keep the scattered thunderstorm risk into the night with again, any downpours capable of producing localized heavy rainfall.

Another cold front will approach on Monday. As it does so, a period of showers and thunderstorms look likely late.

Some could be on the strong side with heavy rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms during Monday evening, fading more to the south later that night.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

