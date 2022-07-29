Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend that will turn wet Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Flood Watch for Adair Co will expire at 4 p.m. ET
  • Mainly dry and slightly less-humid into Saturday
  • Stormy at times on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s. Areas of patchy fog are possible overnight.

We will keep the mix of sun and clouds in the outlook for Saturday. With drier air in place, it will “feel” fairly decent out.

Saturday early evening looks dry but as the night wears on, the rain chance starts to go up. A large cluster of showers and/or thunderstorms are likely in the morning hours with only spotty downpours possible in the afternoon. Any sun breaks in the afternoon could push highs into the 80s.

Another cold front may spark scattered thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Otherwise, the headline for much of next week will be the return to the hot and humid air that may hold into the following weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, July 29, 2022

