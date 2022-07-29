FORECAST: Pleasant Saturday followed by a stormy Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES Ramp up slowly late Saturday evening with an active radar expected for Sunday

MON/TUE Another cold front moves in that may bring a brief period of stronger t-storms

NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid with scattered t-storm chances; not widespread

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Mix of sun and clouds today, but comfortable weather overall.

Dry through the evening, however, light rain will start to develop on the radar near or after midnight.

Sunday will feature a large cluster of showers/thunder are likely in the morning hours, with mainly scattered thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorm can produce very heavy rainfall, so use caution if traveling.

Temperatures likely won’t move too much with the muggy air. Scattered shower/thunderstorm possible into the night.

