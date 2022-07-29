Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet start to the weekend

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH south of Parkways until 4 PM
  • WEEKEND: Dry Saturday with rain chances returning Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and a few showers are in the forecast this morning. As the front moves south, we’ll see drier and partly sunny conditions for the afternoon.

Portions of Kentucky may remain cloudy with isolated showers through the evening. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s. Areas of patchy fog are possible overnight.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s. An isolated shower chance remains across Kentucky.

Cloudy Saturday evening followed by off-and-on rain showers early Sunday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday this week’s front pushes back north.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
