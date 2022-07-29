FORECAST: Rain returns Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH to the south of Louisville tomorrow and Monday

Stormy at times on Sunday

Hot and dry weather returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Clouds increase this evening with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be in the 60s and near 70.

Sunday will feature showers and storms likely in the morning with a continued chance of an isolated storm for the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have heavy rain, so monitor water levels if you live near a flood prone area.

We have a small chance of storms Sunday night with very muggy air in place. Temperatures won’t cool down much with lows expected in the upper 60s and 70s. Another cold front will approach on Monday.

As it does so, a period of showers and thunderstorms look likely. Some could be on the strong side with heavy rainfall.

After the front clears WAVE Country Tuesday, dry and hot weather returns during the mid-week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.