Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rain returns Sunday

Clouds increase this evening with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Clouds increase this evening with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.(WKYT)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOOD WATCH to the south of Louisville tomorrow and Monday
  • Stormy at times on Sunday
  • Hot and dry weather returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Clouds increase this evening with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be in the 60s and near 70.

Sunday will feature showers and storms likely in the morning with a continued chance of an isolated storm for the afternoon and evening. Some storms could have heavy rain, so monitor water levels if you live near a flood prone area.

We have a small chance of storms Sunday night with very muggy air in place. Temperatures won’t cool down much with lows expected in the upper 60s and 70s. Another cold front will approach on Monday.

As it does so, a period of showers and thunderstorms look likely. Some could be on the strong side with heavy rainfall.

After the front clears WAVE Country Tuesday, dry and hot weather returns during the mid-week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
The Superchefs restaurant located in the Highlands is closing Thursday.
Superchefs in the Highlands closing
The stolen truck and trailer.
2 Louisville businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E....
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after Old Louisville shooting

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, July 30, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/30
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, July 29, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/29