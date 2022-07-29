Contact Troubleshooters
TEAM COVERAGE: Gov. Beshear says 15 people dead in flooding, toll expected to rise

More rain is in the forecast as eastern Kentucky deals with devastating floods.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.

PREVIOUS: WKYT team coverage of the devastating eastern Ky. flooding

Deaths were confirmed in Perry, Clay, and Knott Counties. Governor Andy Behsear said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.

MORE

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows.

The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment and debris against bridges and swamped homes and businesses.

Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult.

Breathitt County

In Breathitt County, officials are recommending people inside the Panbowl Lake Floodplain evacuate the area. That includes 110 homes, 13 businesses, 2 churches, a school, and a hospital.

Officials were concerned overnight that the Panbowl Lake Dam may overflow. We’re working to confirm the dam’s current status.

We know the North Fork of the Kentucky River crested at 43.47 feet Thursday night, more than four feet higher than it was last year which also prompted evacuations from the Panbowl Lake Floodplain.

Thursday, more than two dozen people had to be rescued from their homes. Already Friday morning we’ve seen more water rescue teams coming from Lexington, Richmond, Nicholasville and Jessamine counties coming to Jackson to help.

Thursday, the governor declared a state of emergency for eight Kentucky counties, including Breathitt. He’s also asked President Biden to make a Presidential Disaster Declaration to free up recovery funds for Kentuckians.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

