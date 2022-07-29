JCPS teachers, students participating in math summit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools elementary teachers, students and coaches participated in the inaugural “K5 Math Summit” Friday. All 96 of the elementary schools were in attendance.

According to JCPS, the summit is designed to spark interest in math and highlight the great math teaching at the elementary level. It also serves as a way to get students prepared to get back into the classroom this school year.

JCPS math lead, Samantha Bennett shared the importance of the summit and how the day is to get everyone excited for the school year ahead.

“We are having our first annual JCPS math summit,” Bennett said. “So all of our 96 elementary schools are here and they are making sure that they are excited and engaged about the upcoming school year.”

The summit also helps teachers get comfortable with different teaching approaches when students need a new approach to the lesson.

Jefferson County Public Schools go back to school August 10.

