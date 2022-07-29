Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder starting Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to use caution as lane closures are scheduled on I-265 over the weekend due to construction.

I-MOVE KY confirmed I-265 North will be reduced to one lane between Aiken Road and Old Henry Road starting at 8 p.m. Friday for a concrete pour. The lane closures are expected to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

I-265 South will also be reduced to one lane from I-64 to Taylorsville Road for paving, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the release.

Officials said work schedules may be adjusted due to weather.

