At least 1 dead in semi crash on I-65S near Sellersburg

Troopers with Indiana State Police are investing a deadly crash on I-65 South near Sellersburg...
Troopers with Indiana State Police are investing a deadly crash on I-65 South near Sellersburg on Thursday night.(Sgt. Carey Huls - Twitter)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Troopers with Indiana State Police are investing a deadly crash on I-65 South near Sellersburg on Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted a picture of the single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck, which happened near the 34-mile marker on I-65 South.

No information was provided on how many people were injured in the crash, but Huls confirmed at least one person died.

Southbound lanes were closed as crews cleared the scene. Traffic was diverted from the 34-mile marker and drivers re-entered southbound on the other side of the bridge.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

