LMPD investigating shooting in Old Louisville
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Old Louisville.
Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of E. Kentucky on a reported shooting.
Details about the incident have not been provided by police, but a WAVE News crew has seen one person being taken from the scene by ambulance.
LMPD has secured a large area as part of the crime scene. As a result, traffic on several streets has been detoured.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
