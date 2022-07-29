LMPD investigating shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Old Louisville.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of E. Kentucky on a reported shooting.

Details about the incident have not been provided by police, but a WAVE News crew has seen one person being taken from the scene by ambulance.

LMPD has secured a large area as part of the crime scene. As a result, traffic on several streets has been detoured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

