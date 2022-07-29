Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating shooting in Old Louisville

Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E....
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E. Kentucky Street in the Old Louisville neighborhood.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning in Old Louisville.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of E. Kentucky on a reported shooting.

Details about the incident have not been provided by police, but a WAVE News crew has seen one person being taken from the scene by ambulance.

LMPD has secured a large area as part of the crime scene. As a result, traffic on several streets has been detoured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both stores will resume normal operations shortly.
‘All clear’, police say bomb threat at Walmart and Sam’s Club is over
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

The stolen truck and trailer.
Two local businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
He entered a not guilty plea and is his bond was set for $50,000.
Suspect arrested and arraigned in gun store robberies
$270,000 will go towards each incubator.
Minority owned business incubators AMPED, Story, receive donation from JP Morgan Chase