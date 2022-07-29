LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 65-year-old man
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man.
Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 around 4:40 p.m. leaving the University of Louisville Peace Hospital on Newburg Road.
Allen has a developmental disability and is unable to care for himself, LMPD said. He is under State Guardianship.
LMPD said he left the hospital unaccompanied and a clothing description was not provided.
If anyone sees Allen or has any information, call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD(5673).
