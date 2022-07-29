LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 65-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man.

Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 around 4:40 p.m. leaving the University of Louisville Peace Hospital on Newburg Road.

Allen has a developmental disability and is unable to care for himself, LMPD said. He is under State Guardianship.

LMPD said he left the hospital unaccompanied and a clothing description was not provided.

If anyone sees Allen or has any information, call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD(5673).

