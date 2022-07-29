Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 65-year-old man

Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 65-year-old Leeroy Allen.
Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 65-year-old Leeroy Allen.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old man.

Leeroy Allen was last seen on July 21 around 4:40 p.m. leaving the University of Louisville Peace Hospital on Newburg Road.

Allen has a developmental disability and is unable to care for himself, LMPD said. He is under State Guardianship.

LMPD said he left the hospital unaccompanied and a clothing description was not provided.

If anyone sees Allen or has any information, call 911 or LMPD at (502)574-LMPD(5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both stores will resume normal operations shortly.
‘All clear’, police say bomb threat at Walmart and Sam’s Club is over
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend that will turn wet Sunday
Jonathan Fleming, 28, of Jeffersonville, Ind., was arrested July 27, 2022 by Jeffersonville...
Man charged physical abuse of infant
HELP SUPPORT AT WAVE3.COM
Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward Eastern Kentucky flood relief
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky