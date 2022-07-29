LMPD search for endangered missing person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is attempting to locate an endangered missing person.

According to LMPD, 37-year-old David Floyd was last seen by an outreach worker near a homeless camp located at Shelby and Wenzel Street on June 29.

MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Attempt to Locate" for David Floyd. He is 37. He was last seen on 6-29-22 in the area of Shelby & Winzel Streets in #Louisville. Please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you see him.

LMPD said Floyd is homeless, but keeps frequent contact with his family and the outreach worker.

Floyd’s family says this is very unusual behavior for him, and they are desperate to find him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673.

