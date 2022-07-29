Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD search for endangered missing person

David was last seen near a homeless camp around Shelby and Winzel Streets on June 29.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is attempting to locate an endangered missing person.

According to LMPD, 37-year-old David Floyd was last seen by an outreach worker near a homeless camp located at Shelby and Wenzel Street on June 29.

LMPD said Floyd is homeless, but keeps frequent contact with his family and the outreach worker.

Floyd’s family says this is very unusual behavior for him, and they are desperate to find him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

