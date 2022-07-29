Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville glass artist creates final pieces for Stephen Rolfe Powell sculpture

The memorial project for the American glass artist is almost complete.
The memorial project for the American glass artist is almost complete.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last piece for the Stephen Rolfe Powell memorial sculpture were made Friday. The memorial project for the American glass artist is almost complete.

Brook Forrest White Jr., the owner of Flame Run and close friend of Powell’s, is leading the project to design and build the sculpture for the Memorial Sculpture Garden to honor Stephen on Centre College’s campus.

”Steve was larger than life in so many ways as I started to come up with very bad chicken scratch drawing, White said. “It went from something small to something bigger to something that Danville will let me get away with.”

According to the release, it is a 25-foot sculpture that will made of stainless steel crafted by Louisville metal artist Dave Caudill and will include colorful discs of color made at Flame Run.

Powell was a glass artist based at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

After the metal frame of the sculpture is completed, the massive piece will be transported to Danville for the installation at Centre College.

The Stephen Rolfe Powell Sculpture Garden will be dedicated at Centre’s Homecoming Celebration on October 15.

