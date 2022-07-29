Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jacobs neighborhood and now Louisville Metro police are searching for those responsible.

Officers called to 3600 block of Georgetown Place around 9 p.m. found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

LMPD Homicide Unit detectives have not made any arrests in the case.

If you have information that can help them, call the LMPD anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide your tip online by clicking here.

