Man who died after being found assaulted in Germantown neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the death of a man who was assaulted in the Germantown neighborhood was the result of a homicide.

LMPD officers were called to the 1100 block of E. St. Catherine St. around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday by an EMS crew called to treat the victim. The man was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Dennis Kos, 38, of Louisville. The cause of his death is still pending.

LMPD Homicide is investigating the case. If you have information that can help, call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.