Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man who died after being found assaulted in Germantown neighborhood identified

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the death of a man who was assaulted in the Germantown neighborhood was the result of a homicide.

LMPD officers were called to the 1100 block of E. St. Catherine St. around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday by an EMS crew called to treat the victim. The man was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Dennis Kos, 38, of Louisville. The cause of his death is still pending.

LMPD Homicide is investigating the case. If you have information that can help, call the anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both stores will resume normal operations shortly.
‘All clear’, police say bomb threat at Walmart and Sam’s Club is over
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E....
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after Old Louisville shooting
The stolen truck and trailer.
2 Louisville businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue