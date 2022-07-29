Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

PD: Man facing several charges after stabbing person with sword during argument

Police say Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett stabbed a person with a sword during an argument. (Source: WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a man is accused of stabbing someone with a sword during an argument earlier this week.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Jonathan Taylor Snowder-Hackett was arrested early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault after getting involved in an argument with another person at a residence.

WIBW reports Snowder-Hackett stabbed the person with a sword during the disagreement. After the incident, he was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Authorities didn’t immediately update the extent of the person’s injuries. Still, they said Snowder-Hackett is facing additional charges, including aggravated battery and knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both stores will resume normal operations shortly.
‘All clear’, police say bomb threat at Walmart and Sam’s Club is over
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother
Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
A school district in Illinois has approved a new security system to help protect students...
Protecting students: School district adds artificial intelligence to increase security
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say