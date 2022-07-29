Pennsylvania man killed in semi crash on I-65S near Austin, Ind.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Troopers with Indiana State Police are investing a deadly crash on I-65 South Thursday night.
In a release sent Friday from Indiana State Police, a commercial driver from Pennsylvania was killed in the single-car crash that happened around 7:15 p.m near the 34-mile marker on I-65 South near Austin, Indiana.
ISP and Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and found a maroon 2022 Freightliner had crossed the median and crashed into the base of SR 256 overpass.
The Scott County coroner confirmed that 53-year-old Brian Bayne, of Bakerstown, Pennsylvania had died.
Investigators believe tire failure contributed to the crash.
All lanes have reopened since then. The crash remains under investigation.
