Pennsylvania man killed in semi crash on I-65S near Sellersburg identified

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Troopers with Indiana State Police are investing a deadly crash on I-65 South Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted a picture of the single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck, which happened near the 34-mile marker on I-65 South near Austin, Indiana.

In a release sent Friday from Indiana State Police, a commercial driver from Pennsylvania was killed in the single-car crash that happened around 7:15 p.m.

ISP and Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and found a maroon 2022 Freightliner had crossed the median and crashed into the base of SR 256 overpass.

The Scott County coroner confirmed that 53-year-old Brian Bayne, of Bakerstown, Pennsylvania had died.

Investigators believe tire failure contributed to the crash.

All lanes have reopened since then. The crash remains under investigation.

