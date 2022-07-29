Contact Troubleshooters
Police attempting to locate missing man

David was last seen near a homeless camp around Shelby and Winzel Streets on June 29.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department are attempting to locate a missing man.

According to LMPD, police are looking for David Floyd, 37. David was last seen near a homeless camp around Shelby and Winzel Streets on June 29.

David is homeless but is in consistent contact with his family and an outreach worker.

LMPD took to Twitter Friday asking the community for help trying to find David Floyd.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673.

