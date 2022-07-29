Police attempting to locate missing man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department are attempting to locate a missing man.

According to LMPD, police are looking for David Floyd, 37. David was last seen near a homeless camp around Shelby and Winzel Streets on June 29.

David is homeless but is in consistent contact with his family and an outreach worker.

LMPD took to Twitter Friday asking the community for help trying to find David Floyd.

MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Attempt to Locate" for David Floyd. He is 37. He was last seen on 6-29-22 in the area of Shelby & Winzel Streets in #Louisville. Please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you see him. #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/9dv0s8iEpF — LMPD (@LMPD) July 29, 2022

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673.

