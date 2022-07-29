Police: USPS worker robbed near Slugger Field
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A USPS worker has been robbed near the Louisville Slugger Field Friday evening.
According to LMPD, responded to a call of a USPS worker who had been robbed and his keys were taken by an unknown man that left the scene in a car.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.
