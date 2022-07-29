Police: USPS worker robbed near Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A USPS worker has been robbed near the Louisville Slugger Field Friday evening.

According to LMPD, responded to a call of a USPS worker who had been robbed and his keys were taken by an unknown man that left the scene in a car.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.