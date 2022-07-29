Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/29

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tracking some downpours that will mainly hug the southern part of the state today. The rest of us will deal with a mainly high overcast with some sun breaks at times.

Overall, the driver to the rain is a front that is more into TN than KY. That will buy us some time...until it decides to move BACK north again Sunday. That will bring back clusters of rain/thunderstorms as well into the area.

A gradual break in the storm action is noted next week with a decent window to heat things back up. But this looks like a classic surge of heat with high dewpoints so highs may only reach into the lower 90s, it will feel hotter at times.

More on the video update!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both stores will resume normal operations shortly.
‘All clear’, police say bomb threat at Walmart and Sam’s Club is over
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Drying out… until Sunday
Man who died after being found assaulted in Germantown neighborhood identified
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/29
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/29
Man dies after shooting on Georgetown Place