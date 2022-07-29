StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/29

Tracking some downpours that will mainly hug the southern part of the state today. The rest of us will deal with a mainly high overcast with some sun breaks at times.

Overall, the driver to the rain is a front that is more into TN than KY. That will buy us some time...until it decides to move BACK north again Sunday. That will bring back clusters of rain/thunderstorms as well into the area.

A gradual break in the storm action is noted next week with a decent window to heat things back up. But this looks like a classic surge of heat with high dewpoints so highs may only reach into the lower 90s, it will feel hotter at times.

More on the video update!

