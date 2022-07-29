Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third straight year, Louisville Metro has suffered more than 100 homicides.

So far this year, people are being killed at a rate of one every 50 hours.

“It’s sad,” Candy Linear said. “It’s very sad because it’s not ending and people are still dying.”

Linear’s 16-year-old daughter Nylah was killed in a drive-by shooting on July 21st, 2021.

A year later, her mother looks at the city’s relentless death and warns of wounds that will never heal.

”It’s like a nightmare you can’t wake up from because it’s so painful,” Linear said. “And you don’t get past the pain. No matter if one day is better than the other, but you can never really move past the pain when your loved one has been murdered.”

Linear said her daughter was hard-working, ambitious and planned to become a cheerleader.

Nylah’s death is just one example of the mounting burden of pain carried by surviving families.

Anti-violence activist Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers, tracks Louisville homicides.

He said an uncounted casualty of the violence could be the city’s collective sense of security.

“A mid-sized city cannot sustain a hundred plus fatals a year and describe it as a safe place,” 2X said. “Because in the psyche of the individual, when you have a hundred plus homicides, you can’t think safe.”

Linear spoke of hopelessness.

”I never felt it could happen to me,” Linear said. “But I’m so afraid now for my other kids. Even when they’re with me, I’m afraid because it’s so dangerous now.”

Linear formed the Nylah Linear Foundation to support mothers and families in crisis after a homicide.

Part of the mission is to help pay for funeral expenses.

“It’s like even though you protect them your whole life,” Linear said, “it can be one minute or one second and they’re gone.”

